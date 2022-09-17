‘8 Simple Rules’ Turns 20: 10 Big Names Who Appeared on the Sitcom

8 Simple Rules cast
After John Ritter left Three’s Company behind and Katey Sagal was no longer Married… With Children, but before Kaley Cuoco discovered The Big Bang Theory and David Spade learned the Rules of Engagement, those comedy TV stars aligned for ABC’s 8 Simple Rules.

The sitcom, originally titled 8 Simple Rules… For Dating My Teenage Daughter, premiered on September 17, 2002, starring Ritter as overprotective dad Paul Hennessy, Sagal playing even-tempered mom Cate Hennessy, and Cuoco as Bridget, one of three Hennessy kids.

After Ritter died unexpectedly in 2003, Spade joined the main cast playing Cate’s nephew C.J., as did The Rockford FilesJames Garner, who played Cate’s father, Jim.

8 Simple Rules got a tepid reception from TV critics, who called it “fairly likable in a bland sort of way” and “on the verge of funny now and then.” (“On television as in life, dads would be more successful if they had better writers,” quipped The New York Times’ Ron Wertheimer in one review.) But viewers took a liking to it, even awarding 8 Simple Rules’ first season a People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Breakout TV Show.

As we mark 8 Simple Rules’ 20th anniversary, scroll down to see some of the show’s big-name guest stars — including the ones who staged TV reunions on the show.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch actress guest-starred in two episodes of Season 3 as Cheryl, C.J.’s tutee-turned-girlfriend.

Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson

The future star of The O.C. and Hart of Dixie was still a Hollywood unknown when she played “Gum Chewing Girl” in the Season 1 episode “Career Choices.”

Don Knotts
Don Knotts

Ritter’s old Three’s Company costar had a cameo as himself in a (somewhat homophobic) dream scene that capped off the cannily-titled Season 1 episode “Come and Knock on Our Door.”

Shelley Long and John Ratzenberger
Shelley Long and John Ratzenberger

The Cheers co-stars appeared together in Season 1’s “The Doyle Wedding,” playing Mary Ellen and Fred Doyle, neighbors of the Hennessys.

Ed O’Neill
Ed O’Neill

Sagal reunited with the Modern Family star — alsher TV husband from Married… With Children — when he played Matt, Cate’s college beau, in the Season 3 episode “Old Flame.”

Jason Priestley
Jason Priestley

Priestley was nearly three years removed from Beverly Hills, 90210 when he guest-starred in Season 1’s “Every Picture Tells a Story,” playing race car driver Carter Tibbits.

Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd

This alum of Moonlighting and Cybill appeared in the two-part Season 1 finale, playing Maggie, Cate’s sister.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jonathan Taylor Thomas

The Home Improvement alum affectionately known as JTT played Jeremy, a love interest for Bridget, in Season 2’s “Opposites Attract” three-parter.

Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley

Back when he was going by the na Paul Wasilewski — and long before The Vampire Dairies — Wesley recurred as Bridget’s ex-boyfriend Damian during Season 2.

