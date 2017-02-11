48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Arrivals and TV Winners List

Actor Jay Ellis (Insecure attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Mike Colter (Luke Cage) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Regina King (American Crime) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California

Actress Yara Shahidi (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Gabourey Sidibe (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Xzibit attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Niecy Nash (Scream Queens) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Alano Miller (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Amirah Vann (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Recording Lil Mama attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Justin Hartley (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Tasha Smith (Daytime Divas) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Loni Love (The Real) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Singer LeToya Luckett (Rosewood) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Ryan Michelle Bathe and actor Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Singer John Legend (producer of Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Bianca Lawson (Queen Sugar) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Lance Gross (Sleepy Hollow) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Aisha Hinds (Shots Fired) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Terrence Howard (Empire) and Miranda Pak attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Mandy Moore (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Yvonne Orji (Insecure) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Jussie Smollett (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Serayah (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Laverne Cox (Doubt) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Joe Morton (Scandal) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Issa Rae (Insecure) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Grace Gealey (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Naturi Naughton (Power) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actress Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Comedian Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) and Jordyn Taylor attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Actor Marcus Scribner (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The awards ceremony will be hosted by black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson and will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium from 9-11pm ET on TV One.

Nominees and winners in the TV category are listed below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

“The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER

Don Cheadle – “House of Lies” (Showtime)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Kevin Hart – “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Keesha Sharp – “Lethal Weapon” (FOX)

Niecy Nash – “The Soul Man” (TV Land)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER

Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

David Alan Grier – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Erica Ash – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Laverne Cox – “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz) – WINNER

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Empire” (FOX)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Mike Colter – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) – WINNER

Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfred Enoch – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER

Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Amirah Vann – “Underground” (WGN America)

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Cicely Tyson – “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz) – WINNER

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“American Crime” (ABC)

“Confirmation” (HBO)

“Roots” (History)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER

Cuba Gooding Jr. – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Jeffrey Wright – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Malachi Kirby – “Roots” (History)

Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – “Roots” (History)

Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (HBO)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Roots” (History)

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation” (HBO)

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC) – WINNER

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)

“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)

“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET) – WINNER

“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)

“Stay Woke” (BET)

“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated) – WINNER

“SuperSoul Sunday” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Talk” (CBS)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER

“Little Big Shots” (NBC)

“Mary Mary” (WE tv)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET) – WINNER

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Lemonade” (HBO)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“All In With Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon)

“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon) – WINNER

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel)

“The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)

Emyyri Crutchfield – “Roots” (History)

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off The Boat” (ABC)

Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross – “2016 BET Awards” (BET)

Joy Reid – “AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC)

Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One) – WINNER

Steve Harvey – “The Steve Harvey Show” (Syndicated)

W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America” (CNN)