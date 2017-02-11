48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Arrivals and TV Winners List

Erin S. Medley
Marcus Scribner
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Marcus Scribner (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Milo Ventimiglia
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actor Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Comedian Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) and Jordyn Taylor attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Uzo Aduba
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Naturi Naughton
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Naturi Naughton (Power) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Grace Gealey
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Grace Gealey (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Issa Rae
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Issa Rae (Insecure) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Joe Morton
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Joe Morton (Scandal) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Laverne Cox
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Laverne Cox (Doubt) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Serayah McNeill
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Serayah (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Jussie Smollett
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Jussie Smollett (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Lynn Whitfield
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Yvonne Orji
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Yvonne Orji (Insecure) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Mandy Moore
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Mandy Moore (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Chrissy Metz
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Terrence Howard and Miranda Pak
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Terrence Howard (Empire) and Miranda Pak attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Aisha Hinds
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Aisha Hinds (Shots Fired) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Lance Gross
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Lance Gross (Sleepy Hollow) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Bianca Lawson
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Bianca Lawson (Queen Sugar) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

John Legend
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Singer John Legend (producer of Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Ryan Michelle Bathe and actor Sterling K. Brown
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Ryan Michelle Bathe and actor Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) attend the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

LeToya Luckett
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Singer LeToya Luckett (Rosewood) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Loni Love (The Real) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Tasha Smith
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Tasha Smith (Daytime Divas) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Keesha Sharp
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Keesha Sharp (Lethal Weapon) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Justin Hartley
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Justin Hartley (This Is Us) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Lil Mama
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Recording Lil Mama attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Amirah Vann
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Amirah Vann (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Taraji P. Henson
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Alano Miller
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Actor Alano Miller (Underground) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Niecy Nash
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Niecy Nash (Scream Queens) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Xzibit
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actor Xzibit attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Gabourey Sidibe (Empire) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Yara Shahidi
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Yara Shahidi (black-ish) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Regina King
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actress Regina King (American Crime) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California

Mike Colter
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actor Mike Colter (Luke Cage) attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

Jay Ellis
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actor Jay Ellis (Insecure attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The awards ceremony will be hosted by black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson and will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium from 9-11pm ET on TV One.

Nominees and winners in the TV category are listed below.

Outstanding Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
“Insecure” (HBO)
“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
“The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Don Cheadle – “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)
Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)
Kevin Hart – “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
Keesha Sharp – “Lethal Weapon” (FOX)
Niecy Nash – “The Soul Man” (TV Land)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
David Alan Grier – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)
Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)
Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Erica Ash – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Laverne Cox – “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)
Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz) – WINNER
Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series
“Empire” (FOX)
“Power” (Starz)
“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER
This Is Us” (NBC)
“Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Mike Colter – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)
Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) – WINNER
Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)
Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)
Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfred Enoch – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)
Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)
Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER
Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Amirah Vann – “Underground” (WGN America)
CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)
Cicely Tyson – “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz) – WINNER

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“American Crime” (ABC)
“Confirmation” (HBO)
“Roots” (History)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER
Cuba Gooding Jr. – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Jeffrey Wright – “Confirmation” (HBO)
Malachi Kirby – “Roots” (History)
Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose – “Roots” (History)
Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (HBO)
Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Roots” (History)
Kerry Washington – “Confirmation” (HBO)
Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC) – WINNER

Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)
“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)
“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET) – WINNER
“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)
“Stay Woke” (BET)
“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series
“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated) – WINNER
“SuperSoul Sunday” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
“The Real” (Syndicated)
“The Talk” (CBS)
“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER
“Little Big Shots” (NBC)
“Mary Mary” (WE tv)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“United Shades of America” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET) – WINNER
“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
“Lemonade” (HBO)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)
“The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Children’s Program
“All In With Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon)
“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon) – WINNER
“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
“K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel)
“The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)
Emyyri Crutchfield – “Roots” (History)
Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off The Boat” (ABC)
Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross – “2016 BET Awards” (BET)
Joy Reid – “AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC)
Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One) – WINNER
Steve Harvey – “The Steve Harvey Show” (Syndicated)
W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America” (CNN)