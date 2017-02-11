48th NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Arrivals and TV Winners List
The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the accomplishment of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The awards ceremony will be hosted by black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson and will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium from 9-11pm ET on TV One.
Nominees and winners in the TV category are listed below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Atlanta” (FX)
“black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
“Insecure” (HBO)
“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
“The Carmichael Show” (NBC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Don Cheadle – “House of Lies” (Showtime)
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)
Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)
Kevin Hart – “Real Husbands of Hollywood” (BET)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)
Keesha Sharp – “Lethal Weapon” (FOX)
Niecy Nash – “The Soul Man” (TV Land)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
David Alan Grier – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)
Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)
Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)
Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Erica Ash – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
Laverne Cox – “Orange Is The New Black” (Netflix)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)
Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz) – WINNER
Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Empire” (FOX)
“Power” (Starz)
“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER
“This Is Us” (NBC)
“Underground” (WGN America)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Mike Colter – “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)
Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC) – WINNER
Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)
Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)
Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER
Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfred Enoch – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)
Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)
Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX) – WINNER
Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Amirah Vann – “Underground” (WGN America)
CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)
Cicely Tyson – “How To Get Away with Murder” (ABC)
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz) – WINNER
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
“American Crime” (ABC)
“Confirmation” (HBO)
“Roots” (History)
“The Night Of” (HBO)
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Courtney B. Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) – WINNER
Cuba Gooding Jr. – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Jeffrey Wright – “Confirmation” (HBO)
Malachi Kirby – “Roots” (History)
Sterling K. Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Anika Noni Rose – “Roots” (History)
Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” (HBO)
Emayatzy Corinealdi – “Roots” (History)
Kerry Washington – “Confirmation” (HBO)
Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC) – WINNER
Outstanding News / Information – (Series or Special)
“AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC/NBC News)
“BET Love and Happiness White House Special” (BET) – WINNER
“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic Channel)
“Stay Woke” (BET)
“Unsung: Sugarhill Gang” (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Steve Harvey” (Syndicated) – WINNER
“SuperSoul Sunday” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
“The Real” (Syndicated)
“The Talk” (CBS)
“The View” (ABC)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network) – WINNER
“Little Big Shots” (NBC)
“Mary Mary” (WE tv)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“United Shades of America” (CNN)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“2016 Black Girls Rock” (BET) – WINNER
“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)
“Lemonade” (HBO)
“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)
“The Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards 2016” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“All In With Cam Newton” (Nickelodeon)
“An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has to Win” (Amazon) – WINNER
“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)
“K.C. Undercover” (Disney Channel)
“The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-series)
Emyyri Crutchfield – “Roots” (History)
Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off The Boat” (ABC)
Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC) – WINNER
Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a News, Talk, Reality, or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Anthony Anderson & Tracee Ellis Ross – “2016 BET Awards” (BET)
Joy Reid – “AM Joy with Joy Reid” (MSNBC)
Roland S. Martin – “NewsOne Now with Roland S. Martin” (TV One) – WINNER
Steve Harvey – “The Steve Harvey Show” (Syndicated)
W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America” (CNN)