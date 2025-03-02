The party is just getting started on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Following the this year’s ceremony, hosted by former late night show host Conan O’Brien, nominees, award winners, and the industry’s biggest stars alike attended Vanity Fair’s 31st annual Oscar Party.

From iconic couples’ first Oscar-sightings to the reunions we’ve all been waiting for, VF’s Oscar after party boasts photos from the legendary night that you won’t want to miss.

Keep reading to see who attended this year’s after party and which Academy Award winners celebrated the hardest.