All of the Must-See 2025 Oscars After Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Katie Song
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The Oscars

The party is just getting started on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.

Following the this year’s ceremony, hosted by former late night show host Conan O’Brien, nominees, award winners, and the industry’s biggest stars alike attended Vanity Fair’s 31st annual Oscar Party.

From iconic couples’ first Oscar-sightings to the reunions we’ve all been waiting for, VF’s Oscar after party boasts photos from the legendary night that you won’t want to miss.

Keep reading to see who attended this year’s after party and which Academy Award winners celebrated the hardest.

Olivia Wilde attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Sarah Paulson attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Hannah Einbinder attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Matt Bomer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

Questlove attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Questlove

Kathryn Hahn attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nikki Glaser attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Amanda Anka and Jason Bateman attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jessica Williams attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

Leslie Bibb attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb

Eric Eisner and Lisa Eisner attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Eric Eisner and Lisa Eisner

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

