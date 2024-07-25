All eyes will soon be on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, but before the real games begin, there’s an important step viewers can take in order to stay up to date with all of the behind-the-scenes excitement, and that’s by following the biggest athletes on social media.

Their personal pages offer an exclusive one-of-a-kind backstage look at what really goes on when they’re not competing as well as how they celebrate their triumphs. While some diehard sports fans may already follow many of the Olympic athletes already, it’s never too late to join the bandwagon if you have yet to follow suit.

Below, we’re making the process simple for you with a roundup of 15 buzzy Olympic stars from Team USA, and beyond you may want to add to your following lists on Instagram, TikTok, and more. From the always-beloved Women’s Gymnastics team featuring the likes of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles to basketballers Brittney Griner and LeBron James, there’s a star for everyone to love on social media.

Scroll down to find out how you can follow Coco Gauff, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, and many more must-see Olympics stars, and don’t miss them compete in the 2024 games.