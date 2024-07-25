2024 Paris Olympics: 15 Athletes Killing the Social Media Game Right Now

Jordan Chiles, Noah Lyles, Coco Gauff, and more 2024 Olympic athletes to follow on social media
Jordan Chiles, Noah Lyles, and Coco Gauff

All eyes will soon be on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, but before the real games begin, there’s an important step viewers can take in order to stay up to date with all of the behind-the-scenes excitement, and that’s by following the biggest athletes on social media.

Their personal pages offer an exclusive one-of-a-kind backstage look at what really goes on when they’re not competing as well as how they celebrate their triumphs. While some diehard sports fans may already follow many of the Olympic athletes already, it’s never too late to join the bandwagon if you have yet to follow suit.

Below, we’re making the process simple for you with a roundup of 15 buzzy Olympic stars from Team USA, and beyond you may want to add to your following lists on Instagram, TikTok, and more. From the always-beloved Women’s Gymnastics team featuring the likes of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles to basketballers Brittney Griner and LeBron James, there’s a star for everyone to love on social media.

Scroll down to find out how you can follow Coco Gauff, Katie Ledecky, Noah Lyles, and many more must-see Olympics stars, and don’t miss them compete in the 2024 games.

 

Simone Biles
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Simone Biles

Sport & Team: Gymnastics for Team USA

Instagram: @simonebiles

TikTok: @simonebilesowens

X: @Simone_Biles

Jade Carey
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jade Carey

Sport & Team: Gymnastics for Team USA

Instagram: @jadecarey

TikTok: @jadeacarey

X: @jadeacarey

Jordan Chiles
Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jordan Chiles

Sport & Team: Gymnastics for Team USA

Instagram: @jordanchiles

TikTok: @jordanchiles

X: @ChilesJordan

Suni Lee
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Suni Lee

Sport & Team: Gymnastics for Team USA

Instagram: @sunisalee

TikTok: @sunisalee_

X: @sunisalee_

Hezly Rivera
Elsa/Getty Images

Hezly Rivera

Sport & Team: Gymnastics for Team USA

Instagram: @hezrivera

TikTok: @hezrivera

X: @hezrivera

Sha'Carri Richardson
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sport & Team: Track and Field for Team USA

Instagram: @itsshacarri

TikTok: @1carri

X: @itsshacarri

Tom Daley
Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tom Daley

Sport & Team: Diving for Team GB

Instagram: @tomdaley

TikTok: @tomdaley

X: @TomDaley1994

Katie Ledecky
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Katie Ledecky

Sport & Team: Swimming for Team USA

Instagram: @katieledecky

TikTok: @katieledecky

X: @katieledecky

Naomi Osaka
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

Sport & Team: Tennis for Team Japan

Instagram: @naomiosaka

TikTok: @naomiosaka

X: @naomiosaka

Alysha Newman
Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Alysha Newman

Sport & Team: Pole Vaulting for Team Canada

Instagram: @alyshanewman

TikTok: @alyshanewman

X: @alysha_newman94

Coco Gauff
Tim Goode/Getty Images

Coco Gauff

Sport & Team: Tennis for Team USA

Instagram: @cocogauff

TikTok: @cocogauff

X: @CocoGauff

LeBron James
Paul Harding/Getty Images

LeBron James

Sport & Team: Basketball for Team USA

Instagram: @kingjames

X: @KingJames

Noah Lyles
Michael Steele/Getty Images

Noah Lyles

Sport & Team: Track and Field for Team USA

Instagram: @nojo18

TikTok: @nojo18

X: @LylesNoah

Brittney Griner
Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Brittney Griner

Sport & Team: Basketball for Team USA

Instagram: @brittneyyevettegriner

X: @brittneygriner

Caeleb Dressel
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel

Sport & Team: Swimming for Team USA

Instagram: @caelebdressel

