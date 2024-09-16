39 Best 2024 Emmys After-Party Moments (PHOTOS)

David Jon Photography; Disney / Laura Grier; Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

The Emmys are fun, but the Emmys after-parties are better.

The stars let loose at the various after parties hosted by Apple TV+, Netflix, and more following the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15 in Los Angeles, and we’ve compiled the most fun photos from the post-ceremony celebrations below.

See the nominees, winners, and their famous friends living it up in the gallery below featuring our favorite photos from the various after-parties. For a recap of the ceremony’s biggest moments, scroll through the full list of winners, our roundup of the night’s standout moments, and a review of the broadcast at large from our senior critic, Matt Roush.

'Hacks' stars Paul W. Downs and Hannah Einbinder at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
David Jon Photography

Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs

Jean Smart at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
David Jon Photography

Jean Smart and Her Birthday Cake

'Fargo' Emmy-winner Lamorne Morris at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Lamorne Morris

'Shōgun's Yuka Kouri, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Moeka Hoshi at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Shōgun's Yuka Kouri, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Moeka Hoshi

'The Bear' Emmy-winner Liza Colon-Hayas and Quinta Brunson at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Frank Micelotta

The Bear Emmy-Winner Liza Colon-Zayas and Quinta Brunson

Lamorne Morris and Hiroyuki Sanada at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Emmy-Winners Lamorne Morris and Hiroyuki Sanada

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Tyler James Williams at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Eric McCandless

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Tyler James Williams

'Shōgun's Hiroyuki Sanada and Nestor Carbonell at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Shōgun Emmy-Winners Hiroyuki Sanada and Nestor Carbonell

'The Bear' Emmy-winner Jeremy Allen White at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Eric McCandless

2-Time Emmy-Winner Jeremy Allen White

Jean Smart and Molly Shannon at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
David Jon Photography

Jean Smart and Molly Shannon

'Shōgun's Yoriko Douguchi and Hiroyuki Sanada at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Shōgun Stars Yoriko Douguchi and Hiroyuki Sanada

'Curb Your Enthusiam's JB Smoove at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
David Jon Photography

Curb Your Enthusiasm's JB Smoove

'The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson and Christine Baranski at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Jeff Kravitz

The Gilded Age's Louisa Jacobson and Christine Baranski

Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara attend Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

AGT Stars Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara

'3 Body Problem' stars Rosalind Chao and Benedict Wong at Netflix's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

3 Body Problem's Rosalind Chao and Benedict Wong

Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum attend Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum

Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Carol Burnett attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Carol Burnett

Jodie Foster and wife Alexandra Hedison at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Jeff Kravitz

Jodie Foster and Her Wife, Alexandra Hedison

'Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Raven Goodwin, and Tyler James Williams at Disney's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Disney / Laura Grier

Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, Raven Goodwin, and Tyler James Williams

'The Gilded Age's Carrie Coon and 'Winning Time's Tracy Letts at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Jeff Kravitz

Married Couple Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, Both Nominated That Evening

Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow, Kristen Wiig, and Allison Janney attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Laura Dern, Sheryl Crow, Kristen Wiig, and Allison Janney

'Hacks' team at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
David Jon Photography

Hacks Team Christopher McDonald, Casey Bloys, Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs

Andrew Scott, Jessica Gunning, and Richard Gadd attend Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Ripley's Andrew Scott With Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd

Casey Bloys, Jean Smart, and Jodie Foster at HBO & Max's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Jeff Kravitz

Casey Bloys, Jean Smart, and Jodie Foster

Adam Scott and Jennifer Aniston attends the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Adam Scott and Jennifer Aniston

'Baby Reindeer' stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Richard Gadd at Netflix's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Baby Reindeer Stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Richard Gadd


Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Married Pair Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Aja Naomi King attends the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Lessons in Chemistry Nominee Aja Naomi King

Greta Lee and Andrew Scott attend Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Greta Lee and Andrew Scott

Brie Larson and Adam Scott attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Brie Larson and Adam Scott

Jonathan van Ness and Jessica Gunning at Netflix's 2024 Emmys afterparty
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning

Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Saoirse Ronan attends the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, and Saoirse Ronan

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, and Benedict Wong attend Netflix's Primetime Emmy afterparty at Hilex on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Roger Kisby / Getty Images for Netflix

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, and Benedict Wong

Gary Oldman and Billy Crudup attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Gary Oldman

Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

The Morning Show's Jon Hamm and Tig Notaro

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Carol Burnett and Marcia Gay Harden attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Carol Burnett and Marcia Gay Harden

Brie Larson and Reese Witherspoon attend the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards 2024 post ceremony reception at Mother Wolf on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Charbonneau / Apple TV+ via Getty Images

Brie Larson and Reese Witherspoon

