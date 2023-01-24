2023 Oscar Nominations: 8 Snubs & Surprises

The 2023 Oscar is officially underway, and with it, more than a few snubs and surprises have arrived alongside the list of the year’s nominations.

There are some deserving recognition from the Acadamy, such as Angela Bassett‘s nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then some films and talents weren’t mentioned at all, such as Jordan Peele‘s Nope and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King or Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for their work in Babylon.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the biggest shockers, from exciting surprises to disappointing snubs, and let us know what you’re most surprised about this year’s nominees in the comments section below.

95th Academy Awards, Sunday, March 12, 2023, 8:00 pm et, ABC