‘NCIS,’ ‘This Is Us’ and More Finales, Reflections on George Floyd and Social Justice, Mike Tyson Profiled
The traditional broadcast season is drawing to a rapid close, with big hits on CBS (NCIS) and NBC (This Is Us) signing off until fall or later. Marking a year since the death of George Floyd, multiple networks air specials reflecting on his murder and how it sparked the social-justice movement. ABC begins a two-part profile of boxer Mike Tyson.
NCIS
In the last original episode before TV’s top-rated franchise leader moves to Mondays next season, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) continues his pursuit of a killer with investigative reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber, Harmon’s real-life wife), only to realize their prey may now be hunting them. Gibbs’ team spends the hour going after an arms dealer, and gets a shock when Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an NSA leak from the past.
This Is Us
Hard to imagine that a year from now, we’ll be saying goodbye for good to the Pearsons and “the Big Three.” Until then, we leave Season 5 with the wedding of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the mother of their twins. The whole family gathers for the event, with formerly estranged brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as best man. We won’t be the least surprised if there are game-changing moments to set up the final season. But those episodes likely won’t appear before 2022, because NBC plans an uninterrupted run of episodes starting in midseason. (The wait may be excruciating, but it won’t be as frustrating as this year’s stop-and-start scheduling during the pandemic.)
Mike Tyson: The Knockout
Rise, fall and comeback: The fearsome boxer has experienced it all. In a four-hour documentary concluding next Tuesday, ABC News profiles Mike Tyson with archival and unaired interview footage that follows the controversial athlete from his celebrated wins in the boxing ring through his 1992 rape conviction and his attempts at reinventing his life and career.
Soul of a Nation
A special edition of the ABC News Soul franchise looks back at the social and cultural impact of George Floyd’s death a year ago today. Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes are hosts of an hour that reflects on the social-justice protests and racial reckonings that swept the country and beyond. Members of Floyd’s family are interviewed, and Aloe Blacc performs “Other Side.”
Among other acknowledgements of the one-year anniversary:
- Widen the Screen—A Fuller View of Black Life (OWN, 8/7c): Oprah Winfrey hosts an hour of short films and other Black-created content to celebrate the diversity and joy of the Black experience.
- Bars and Ballads for George Floyd (8/7c, BET): Jon Batiste, Nas and former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young are among those honoring Floyd, and the activism that his death inspired, with a program of musical and spoken-word performances.
- Race Matters: America After George Floyd (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A news special canvases the country to see what has and hasn’t changed in communities following the social-justice protests of 2020.
More finales:
- The Voice (8/7c, NBC): This season’s winner will be announced—and once again, Team Blake is favored, with two finalists (Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young) in the top 5, going up against Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac and Team Legend’s Victor Solomon. The coaches will perform with their remaining players, but as usual, the contestants’ voices will be drowned out by the all-star roster of guest performers, including original coach Adam Levine returning with Maroon 5 for the show’s 10-year anniversary. Also on the roster: Justin Bieber, the season’s Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg and DJ Battlecat, Gwen Stefani, Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Ben Platt, OneRepublic and Lauren Daigle.
- FBI (9/8c, CBS): With a second spinoff (FBI International) looming for next season, Dick Wolf’s hit procedural wraps its third season with Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) going head-to-head with cartel boss Antonio Vargas (David Zayas) after multiple murders at a trendy NYC eatery.
- FBI Most Wanted (10/9c, CBS): The spinoff’s second season ends with the team off to Tennessee is search of an undercover DEA agent who may have gone to the dark side.
- Chad (10:30/9:30c, TBS): The cringe factor is off the charts in the first-season finale as self-absorbed and super-needy teen Chad (Nasim Pedrad) finally achieves his dream of becoming popular. But it’s all built on a lie, because the school mistakenly believes the Iranian-American lad is the victim of a hate crime. Will he get his comeuppance in Season 2? Time will tell.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- AKC Agility Premier Cup (7 ET/4 PT, ESPN): More than 90 top dogs compete in three rounds of jumping competitions, filmed earlier this month.
- Mental Samurai (9/8c, Fox): The summer’s silly season of extreme game shows gets an early start with the second-season launch of this jarring brain-teaser. Rob Lowe returns to host a quiz show where contestants are strapped into a capsule that’s whipped around an arena while they try to answer questions without throwing up or getting whiplash.
- Black Women OWN the Conversation (9/8c, OWN): Oprah Winfrey leads a discussion about mental health and trauma within the Black community, issues that intensified during the year of pandemic tragedy and social-justice protest.
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (10/9c, HBO): The monthly sports magazine features segments on the challenges faced by female sports reporters and an update on Tommy Morrisey, a young golf prodigy who was born with one arm and who is now taking on a new sport: baseball. Another report looks at the sport of miniature bull riding, where kids as young as 8 are entering the dangerous ring.
- Mr. Inbetween (10/9c, FX): Thug-for-hire Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan) faces a reckoning in the third and final season of the Australian dramedy, premiering with back-to-back episodes. With a pre-teen daughter and aging dad, how long can he keep his worlds separate?
- Chopped Next Gen (streaming on discovery+): Liza Koshy hosts a spinoff of the hit cooking competition, with four young hipsters facing off in each episode to try to impress the judges as they work with ingredients entirely new to them (and to us).
- Between Black and Blue (streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+): A four-part true-crime docuseries examines the fallout of a 1975 murder that led to the arrest of two NYPD detectives and their very different paths toward proving their innocence.