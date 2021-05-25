‘NCIS,’ ‘This Is Us’ and More Finales, Reflections on George Floyd and Social Justice, Mike Tyson Profiled

The traditional broadcast season is drawing to a rapid close, with big hits on CBS (NCIS) and NBC (This Is Us) signing off until fall or later. Marking a year since the death of George Floyd, multiple networks air specials reflecting on his murder and how it sparked the social-justice movement. ABC begins a two-part profile of boxer Mike Tyson.

NCIS

Season Finale 8/7c

In the last original episode before TV’s top-rated franchise leader moves to Mondays next season, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) continues his pursuit of a killer with investigative reporter Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber, Harmon’s real-life wife), only to realize their prey may now be hunting them. Gibbs’ team spends the hour going after an arms dealer, and gets a shock when Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an NSA leak from the past.

This Is Us

Season Finale 9/8c

Hard to imagine that a year from now, we’ll be saying goodbye for good to the Pearsons and “the Big Three.” Until then, we leave Season 5 with the wedding of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson), the mother of their twins. The whole family gathers for the event, with formerly estranged brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) as best man. We won’t be the least surprised if there are game-changing moments to set up the final season. But those episodes likely won’t appear before 2022, because NBC plans an uninterrupted run of episodes starting in midseason. (The wait may be excruciating, but it won’t be as frustrating as this year’s stop-and-start scheduling during the pandemic.)

Mike Tyson: The Knockout

Series Premiere 8/7c

Rise, fall and comeback: The fearsome boxer has experienced it all. In a four-hour documentary concluding next Tuesday, ABC News profiles Mike Tyson with archival and unaired interview footage that follows the controversial athlete from his celebrated wins in the boxing ring through his 1992 rape conviction and his attempts at reinventing his life and career.

Soul of a Nation

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

A special edition of the ABC News Soul franchise looks back at the social and cultural impact of George Floyd’s death a year ago today. Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes are hosts of an hour that reflects on the social-justice protests and racial reckonings that swept the country and beyond. Members of Floyd’s family are interviewed, and Aloe Blacc performs “Other Side.”

Among other acknowledgements of the one-year anniversary:

Widen the Screen—A Fuller View of Black Life (OWN, 8/7c): Oprah Winfrey hosts an hour of short films and other Black-created content to celebrate the diversity and joy of the Black experience.

(OWN, 8/7c): Oprah Winfrey hosts an hour of short films and other Black-created content to celebrate the diversity and joy of the Black experience. Bars and Ballads for George Floyd (8/7c, BET): Jon Batiste, Nas and former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young are among those honoring Floyd, and the activism that his death inspired, with a program of musical and spoken-word performances.

(8/7c, BET): Jon Batiste, and former U.N. ambassador are among those honoring Floyd, and the activism that his death inspired, with a program of musical and spoken-word performances. Race Matters: America After George Floyd (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A news special canvases the country to see what has and hasn’t changed in communities following the social-justice protests of 2020.

More finales:

Inside Tuesday TV: