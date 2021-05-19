Peacock Orders ‘Vampire Academy’ From Julie Plec Straight to Series

Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) will continue to tell stories about vampires, this time for Peacock.

The streaming service announced a straight-to-series order of 10 episodes of Vampire Academy. Plec is adapting Richelle Mead’s young adult paranormal romance novels with her longtime collaborator Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals). (A film adaptation starring Zoey Deutch was released in 2014.)

Vampire Academy, showcasing romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal, takes place in a world of privilege and glamour. “Two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society,” the logline reads. “This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.”

According to Plec, “when I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy.”

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” Erin Underhill, President, Universal TV, added. “Vampire Academy delivers them all! We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers.”

Plec will serve as showrunner and McIntyre as co-showrunner. Both will write and executive produce. Joining them as executive producers are Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer, and Jillian DeFrehn.