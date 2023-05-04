Is ‘Vampire Academy’ Season 2 Happening? Exec Producer Shares Update

It’s disappointing news for fans of Vampire Academy, as the show’s executive producer and showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre said she “doesn’t see any avenue” forward following the Peacock cancellation.

Based on the novel series of the same name by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy was co-created by MacIntyre and Julie Plec and premiered on September 15, 2022. However, it was canceled back in January after just one season.

MacIntyre, who previously remained hopeful of landing a new home for a second season, has provided an update for fans, and, unfortunately, it’s not positive.

“I have been wanting to say this for a very long time,” MacIntyre said in a video posted on Twitter. “Again, thank you for all your love for the show. Thanks for the incredible support. Thanks for you sticking with us through a lot of thin lately.”

She continued, “I don’t have good news. I don’t see any avenue forward. And I just feel like now is the time to say I’m sorry about that; it wasn’t for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn’t a lot we could say. We pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could.”

The series centered around Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), who is a guardian-in-training Dhampir, and Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), who is a Moroi princess, and follows their life and adventures at the St Vladimir’s Academy boarding school.

“It’s a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters,” MacIntyre added. “They’ll come back in the world.”

“We cared more than anything that the book fans loved what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. So we thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it was a hit because you loved it and you supported it. And you were there for us. You heard what we were trying to do; you saw what we were trying to do… I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”