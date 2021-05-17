Joshua Jackson Is a Rogue Surgeon in First ‘Dr. Death’ Trailer for Peacock (VIDEO)

NBCUniversal is giving viewers their first look at the twisted Peacock original limited series Dr. Death starring Joshua Jackson.

The actor plays Dr. Christopher Duntsch in the drama based on the Wondery network’s hit podcast about a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Both young and charismatic, Dr. Duntsch is seen building up a successful neurosurgery practice in the newly-released trailer below, but not everything is as it appears.

Things begin to change for the doctor when patients entering his operating room for routine spinal surgeries are left permanently maimed or even worse, dead. As the number of victims begins to pile up, Dr. Duntsch’s fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater) begin taking note of the irregularities.

Also picking up on the discrepancies? Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) who teams up with Dr. Henderson and Dr. Kriby to stop Dr. Dutsch’s deadly practices. The series will explore Duntsch’s twisted mind along with the system that allowed him to continue his heinous medical care.

Dr. Death also costars Grace Gummer. The series is executive produced by showrunner Patrick Macmanus, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Hernan Lopez, and Marshall Lewy.

The series is notably directed by an all-female roster of talent including Maggie Kiley, Jennifer Morrison, and So Young Kim. Check out the trailer, below, and don’t miss Dr. Death when the show debuts this summer on Peacock.

Dr. Death, Summer 2021, Peacock