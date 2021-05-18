Pack Your Bag: Comedian James Davis Goes ‘Golf Road Trippin”

Whether it’s with golf clubs or at comedy clubs, James Davis has a sweet game.

Writer, comedian and TV host Davis (Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent With James Davis) is your tour guide for the new GolfPass streaming series Golf Road Trippin’, premiering Tuesday, May 18, at 4/3c.

In the six-part series, Davis hits the road to play at some of the top golf destinations in America. His journey starts in the San Diego area at famous Goat Hill Park and Omni La Costa Club and Spa, then he hits The Links at Terranea and Rustic Canyon Golf Course in Los Angeles. After that, he travels up I-15 to Las Vegas for rounds at Chimera Golf Club and Bali Hai Golf Club.

But Davis isn’t on a mission just to show off his skills or see the sights. He’s mapped out a route to absorb the local golf scene, have fun and laughs with friends, and demonstrate that golf is a game for all people.

“Every course was great, had a cool backstory to it, and a lot of characters surrounding it,” Davis says.

One such place was Goat Hill Park in Oceanside, California, and its colorful golf guru “The Professor” Peter Beames.

“He’s an epic individual. He goes to this course every day. He works for the course but is also like the course mascot,” Davis says. “He’s a big personality. And he thinks of himself as a pretty big deal, too.”

? Check out the open road and the open fairways on a one-of-a-kind travel show that’s way more than golf. ‘ starring golf-obsessed comedian, @TheeJamesDavis premieres May 18! https://t.co/LGZNDVNgXb pic.twitter.com/x3mxz4YYvH — GolfPass (@GOLFPASS) May 12, 2021

Special guests include comedians/sports fanatics Randy and Jason Sklar, actor/comedian Chase Anthony and Country Club Adjacent podcaster Jake Adams.

Golf luminaries joining Davis include influencer and trick-shot star Tisha Alyn, long driver and entrepreneur Roger Steele, and golf fashion icon John Ashworth of Linksoul.

Golf Road Trippin’, streaming Tuesday, May 18, 4/3c, GolfPass