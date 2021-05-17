Justin Timberlake, Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo & More Announced for 2021 American Century Championship

A star-packed field is coming to the American Century Championship golf tournament July 9-11. This year, fans will be back, too.

Sports and entertainment superstars will head to Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada to compete in the celebrity event raising funds for charity.

Justin Timberlake, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Charles Barkley headline a star-studded field of more than 80 celebrities announced in the first wave of players.

NBC and NBCSN will televise all three rounds of the tournament live. Additional interviews, features and insights air on Golf Channel throughout the week.

In 2020, the tournament was safely conducted without spectators in attendance, and raised $600,000 for COVID-19 relief and charities promoting social justice. Fans will return to the course in 2021, with numbers expected to be about half of the usual 60,000 attendees.

Tennis great Mardy Fish won last year’s event and will return to defend his title in 2021.

Romo, a two-time American Century Championship winner, is expected to be among the top contenders again this year. Joining him is three-time winner and former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder.

