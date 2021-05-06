NBC’s ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ to Debut Following Olympic Closing Ceremony

NBC is gearing up for some serious fun this summer as the network unveiled plans for its latest series Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, the competition game show will be hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.

As part of a two-night premiere event, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide will kick off on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30/9:30c following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. The show will return for its second night of fun on Monday, August 9 at 8/7c.

The show reimagines Wham-O’s classic 1960s outdoor game into a wet-and-wild water park filled with slippery slides that will give competitors a chance to win a big cash prize. Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is produced by Universal Television Alternate Studio in association with Propagate and Critical Content.

“NBC is proud to be the home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we’re thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide,” she added. Moynihan and Funches will only add to the fun which will see pairs of siblings, best friends, couples, and co-workers compete as teams through various games.

Among the lineup of challenges are Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole, Bocce Fall, and more. Stay tuned for the extreme event when Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide debuts on NBC this summer.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 8, 10:30/9:30c, NBC