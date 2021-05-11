Kiefer Sutherland to Headline Spy Drama at Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland is back in action starring in a newly-ordered spy drama for Paramount+.

The 24 and Designated Survivor star will also executive produce the as-yet-unnamed series in which he plays a private espionage operative named James Weird. His key objective? Preserve democracy in a world where misinformation runs rampant along with behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and intrigue over the control of these powers abounds.

The eight-episode series hails from This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra who serve as creators, writers, and directors. Requa, Ficarra, and Sutherland will executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak and Suzan Bymel.

An in-house production from CBS Studios, the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on the streamer. The project also reunites Sutherland with ViacomCBS executive David Nevins who developed 24 when he was at Fox.

“I’ve been an admirer of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra’s unique body of work for some time, and I’m thrilled to be working on this exciting new project with them and Paramount+,” said Sutherland in a statement released to press. “Reuniting with David Nevins makes it all the more special. I can’t wait to see you all with this show in 2022.”

“From the moment we conceived this paranoid thriller, we immediately thought of Kiefer,” said Requa and Ficarra in their own joint statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with him, Paramount+, Charlie, and Suzan to bring this show to life.”

Sutherland is best known for playing Jack Bauer in Fox’s 24 series and most recently starred in Designated Survivor which began its run on ABC and ended its run on Netflix. Stay tuned for more details as the project takes shape at Paramount+.