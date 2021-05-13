‘Chicago Fire’: Will There Be a Stellaride Proposal in Season 9? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 14 “What Comes Next.”]

Are wedding bells going to chime once again on Chicago Fire, this time for Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)? Yes, she passed the lieutenant’s exam in the May 12 episode, and Severide had been holding off on talking to his girlfriend about something while she’s been focused on that.

“I want to talk to her about getting married,” he reveals to Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) in “What Comes Next.” No, he’s not planning to propose (yet?) but he does want to put the idea of marriage out there to “see where she’s at” since “she always used to say she’d never get married again.”

Casey’s pretty much their biggest cheerleader (and probably already writing his best man speech?), and by episode’s end, he encourages his roommate to get out of his head because of the connection that Severide and Kidd clearly share. It’s “the kind people look for their whole lives,” Casey says. “You’re overthinking this marriage thing. You don’t need to talk it over with Stella, you just need to propose.” Severide agrees…at the time.

However, as the promo for the next episode, “A White-Knuckle Panic,” reveals, there isn’t an open lieutenant’s spot at Firehouse 51. She’ll have to go elsewhere, Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) tells Severide.

“I’ve been rethinking things, this marriage idea,” Severide then tells Casey. “Maybe it’s not the best move.”

Even if Severide decides not to bring up marriage, who’s to say Kidd won’t? Maybe she’ll be the one to propose! That might be a better plan since Kinney has said he imagines his character might “hide a ring in a glove box in the car and be like, ‘She’ll open it, she’ll find it, and if she doesn’t, then she must not want to marry me and we’re done.’ Hopefully, if it does come to it, he comes up with a better plan than not speaking.”

But it sounds like at the very least they’ll likely talk about marriage. “They’re continuing to grow in their relationship and before the season ends, there is a conversation that is had between them,” Mayo teased to TV Insider. “I’m really excited to see how fans will react.”

What do you think? Will Severide or Kidd propose in Season 9? Vote in the poll below.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC