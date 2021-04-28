It feels like we’ve been talking about the veeeryyy slow burn, will-they-won’t-they relationship of firefighter Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) in quite the repetitive way for years now … because we have.

Chicago Fire teased igniting the flames between the two of them at the beginning of Season 9, but to be honest, it doesn’t feel like much progress has been made since we were wondering if they should get together at the end of Season 7. After the two kissed, Brett put a stop to them moving forward due to his ex-wife (and her best friend) Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). Even if he saw his feelings for the two women as separate, the paramedic didn’t. And since then, they’ve once again been dancing around each other.

Each has gotten a new love interest, but in both cases, those crashed and burned. Casey and Sidney’s romance was pretty much over as soon as it started after they met during a call. “It’s kind of impossible not to notice the way you look at [Brett],” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Brett sort of dated a firefighter from another house, Lieutenant Greg Grainger (Jon-Michael Ecker), who knows there’s a past between her and Casey, and didn’t take it too well when he learned that the captain was the friend she was helping with a medical issue — and leaving to join for a doctor’s appointment. Grainger turned down her offer to reschedule because “you have some stuff you need to figure out.”

And then after Casey got good news from the doctor — he doesn’t have to worry about a brain injury after getting hurt on the job — he and Brett celebrated and shared a moment. They stepped back before anything could happen. (Watch below.)

The problem isn’t the slow burn. It’s not the shared moments, the almost-kisses, just the thought of an ex coming between them. It’s that it doesn’t feel like anything has changed from previous years even after they were so close to being together in Episode 2 of this season. They’re acting exactly the same as they have in the past, with an underlying “it makes no sense why they’re not together or haven’t left that possibility behind” in nearly every scene.

Since Fire has been renewed through Season 11, yes, there’s plenty of time to pull the trigger on that romance (assuming both Spencer and Killmer stay on the show), but that doesn’t mean that has to wait. After all, there are already quite a few successful romances in the One Chicago world and TV in general. If Brett and Casey are going to be together, let’s see that happen (and please let’s not have it be just as Gabby returns for a visit to set them back yet another five steps).

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC