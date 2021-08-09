23 More Quibi Titles Coming to The Roku Channel This Month

Roku is set to premiere a whole new range of shows from Quibi’s library later this month, including Sophie Turner drama Survive, and Mapleworth Murders, the Murder She Wrote spoof that landed three Emmy acting nominations earlier this year.

The video streaming company will launch 23 new Roku Originals on August 13 exclusively on the Roku Channel. This marks the second batch of Quibi shows to land on the channel since Roku purchased the short-lived start-up’s multimillion-dollar portfolio of original programming back in January.

Among the new line-up are four previously unreleased Quibi titles, including the competition series Eye Candy hosted by Josh Groban, where contestants attempt to identify outrageous edible creations that look like everyday objects. There is also a second season of the reality show Thanks a Million, which features guest spots from Chris Rock, Matthew McConaughey, and Vanessa Hudgens, docuseries What Happens in Hollywood, and cleaning competition Squeaky Clean.

Also included in the next drop is Elba vs. Block starring actor Idris Elba and rally king Ken Block, psychological thriller The Stranger, Nicole Richie‘s Nikki Fre$h, survival drama Wireless starring Tye Sheridan, and Singled Out, a reboot of the 1990s MTV dating show hosted by Keke Palmer.

“While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku. “We’re excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”

There are still around two dozen more Quibi shows that Roku has on the backburner and plans to roll out later in 2021. The library contained more than 75 shows in all when it was picked up earlier this year.

Roku Originals are available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.