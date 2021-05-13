‘Friends: The Reunion’ Premiere Date Set at HBO Max — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

It’s “The One Where They Get Back Together.”

Friends: The Reunion, the very highly-anticipated special coming to HBO Max, will begin streaming on Thursday, May 27. The service also released the first teaser — below, showing Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) walking together on the Warner Bros. Studio lot — and the guest list. The special sees the cast returning to the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24, to celebrate the hit NBC comedy (which aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004).

Guest stars from throughout the series’ run, including Elliott Gould (Monica and Ross’ father Jack), Larry Hankin (the downstairs neighbor Mr. Heckles), Thomas Lennon (Joey’s identical hand twin Randall), Christina Pickles (Monica and Ross’ mother Judy), Tom Selleck (Monica’s ex-boyfriend Richard), James Michael Tyler (Central Perk’s Gunther), Maggie Wheeler (Chandler’s ex-girlfriend Janice), and Reese Witherspoon (Rachel’s sister Jill), will appear.

Other special guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV said in a statement when the special was announced in February 2020. (Production was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.)

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation,” he continued. “It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane, Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer. Emma Conway, James Longman, and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Friends: The Reunion, Premiere, Thursday, May 27, HBO Max