The Stars of ‘Mom’ Reflect on Their Characters and the Show’s Impact (VIDEO)

It’s never easy saying goodbye, but the women of CBS’s Mom have faced tougher challenges over eight seasons.

In a show that highlights addiction and recovery, the characters of Mom have grown significantly since fans first met them in 2013. Season 8 has also proven their ability to adapt to big changes, like Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) adjustment to life without her daughter, Christy (Anna Faris).

Taking a look back with TV Insider’s Kate Hahn, Janney and her costars Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnston reflect on their journey with viewers as well as the comedy’s impact.

“[What] I’m most proud of is what we’ve done to put a spotlight on recovery, and how we’ve shown people that it’s possible,” Janney shares from the show’s set. “And definitely one of the biggest messages that Mom puts out is that you don’t have to go through anything alone.”

As the series finale approaches, now is the perfect time to reminisce about Mom‘s run. Check out the video interview above, and don’t miss what is sure to be a memorable farewell episode.

Mom, Series Finale, Thursday, May 13, 9/8c, CBS