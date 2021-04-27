NBC 2020-2021 Season Finale Dates: One Chicago, ‘SVU,’ ‘This Is Us’ & More

It’s been a weird time for TV, with the fall season starting later than usual (for some shows, premieres weren’t until November instead of September, January instead of October). And some shows hadn’t ended previous seasons as planned (due to production shutting down). But what has remained the same is spring and the beginning of summer mean finale dates for some of your favorites.

NBC has its finales spread out from April 27 (Kenan) through July 22 (Good Girls). However, these dates are subject to change, more so this year than any other. For example, just look at This Is Us. It cut its season by two episodes (to 16 instead of 18).

Check out the season finale dates for your favorite comedies and dramas on NBC below. (The Blacklist will likely end its eighth season in June but an exact date has yet to be announced.) Keep checking back as we update the list with any changes or additions.

Tuesday, April 27

8:30 p.m.: Kenan

Tuesday, May 4

8:00 p.m.: Young Rock

Sunday, May 16

9:00 p.m.: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Monday, May 24

10:00 p.m.: Debris

Tuesday, May 25

10:00 p.m.: This Is Us

Wednesday, May 26

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, June 3

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Tuesday, June 8

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Thursday, June 10

8:00 p.m.: Manifest

Sunday, July 22

10:00 p.m.: Good Girls