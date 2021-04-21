[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 12, “Some Things Are Worth the Risk.”]

Just as Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) is feeling good about her mother’s health, she finds out that Carol (Margaret Colin) needs more help than the LVAD (left ventricular assist device) can give her. And wither her mother’s heart getting worse, she hopes that the clinical trial her ex-fiancé, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), is running might be the solution.

After all, the LVAD is only supposed to support Carol until her cardiac function improves or a donor heart becomes available. So while before, it was either the LVAD or the trial drugs — and they don’t know how the latter will react with the former. “If Mom understood the risk, is there any way you could still get her into the trial?” Natalie asks Will.

Though enrollment is closed, he asks the doctor who brought him into the trial, Sabeena Virani (Tehmina Sunny) — and with whom he’s currently sharing a bed — to make an exception. She refuses, especially after he reveals he unblinded a patient a couple of months ago and has proof that the drug works. And to think, she’d just been telling him how much he’s impressing everyone with his work on the trial.

With the trial drugs out and Carol refusing to have an AICD (automatic implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) implanted in her chest to help regulate her heart, Natalie steals medication from Will’s trial that should have been returned following the patient’s death (in a freak accident). (Anyone else get a flashback to George Clooney’s Doug Ross and the pain medication study he swiped drugs from for Ricky in ER Season 5?)

“They’re from a different doctor. I showed him your chart,” Natalie tells her mother as she gives her the medication to take. “He thought these would work well for you. He said they’ve been really beneficial for patients with heart failure.” We just know this is going to end badly for Natalie, Will (considering that lingering shot on his name on the medication bottle), and maybe Carol.

Meanwhile, Sabeena may not be feeling so great about Will’s work on the trial anymore, but he’s impressing others. He even gets an offer to make clinical trials his full-time gig — and he’d have to leave the ED! Will says it’s something he’d seriously consider. Could Chicago Med be losing another doctor? (We doubt it, but you never know.)

