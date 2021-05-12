Satan’s Baby Mama! Aubrey Plaza Reacts to New Starring Role With Danny DeVito

Aubrey Plaza has landed the role she was “born to play” as she stars as “baby mama” to Danny DeVito‘s Satan in a new FXX animated comedy series.

Little Demon revolves around a reluctant mother (Plaza) who was impregnated by the devil (Danny DeVito) and now has to look after their Antichrist daughter (played by Lucy DeVito, the daughter of the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star and fellow actor).

Satan’s baby mama. The role I was born to play. https://t.co/b2I2e1x6zN — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) May 11, 2021

Per the logline, the mother and daughter “attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.”

The series, created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty), has been in the works for over a year. It is set to premiere first on FXX, where it will join the network’s animated slate alongside Archer and short-form anthology series Cake. Repeat viewings will be able to stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

“Little Demon is a hilarious new animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and a host of other great talent,” said FX Entertainment’s president of original programming, Nick Grad. “Creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla have teamed up with Danny, Aubrey, Dan Harmon, Jake and Lucy DeVito, and ShadowMachine as executive producers on this unique new series for FXX.”