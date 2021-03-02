‘Duncanville’ Stages ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion for Season 2 & ‘Housebroken’ Sets Premiere at Fox

Fox’s Animation Domination is stretching its legs as the programming slate extends into Mondays with the Season 2 return of Duncanville and series premiere of Housebroken.

Returning Sunday, May 23 for a special two-episode Season 2 premiere, Duncanville will move to Mondays on May 31, airing directly after the newest animated comedy joining Fox’s ranks, Housebroken.

In the show’s return, Duncanville stages a Parks and Recreation reunion as Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman lend their voices for guest roles. The series which centers on Duncan Harris (voiced by Amy Poehler) and his family, father Jack (Ty Burrell), mother Annie (Poehler), and sister Kimberly (Ricki Lindhome), will see the gang take their first vacation in the special episode.

Described as a pet “paws-itive” comedy, Housebroken follows neighborhood pets and stray animals working through various issues inside and outside of their therapy group.

Featuring an all-star cast, the series stars Lisa Kudrow as the voice of Honey, a poodle who opens her living room to the group for support. Joining Kudrow are Nat Faxon as Chief, a sloppy St. Bernard Honey’s been forced into an “arranged marriage” with by her human. Will Forte plays Shel, a sex-positive tortise with intimacy issues, Sharon Horgan voices an agining Persian cat named Tabitha, and Jason Mantzoukas portrays The Gray One, a street smart cat.

Sam Richardson voices Chico, a naive cat who is newest to the support group, Tony Hale plays a sweater-wearing terrier named Diablo as well as George Clooney‘s pig Max, and Clea DuVall portrays Elsa, a know-it-all Corgi who is obsessed with status. Bresha Webb voices the psychopathic hamster named Nibbles, Bubbles the goldfish is played by Greta Lee, and Maria Bamford lends her vocals to a slow loris named Tchotchke and Honey’s owner Jill.

Duncanville, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, May 23, 8:30/7:30c, Fox

Housebroken, Series Premiere, Monday, May 31, 9/8c, Fox

Duncanville, Time-slot Premiere, Monday, May 31, 9:30/8:30c, Fox