‘The Voice’ Knockouts: Watch 16 Must-See Moments From Night 2 (VIDEO)

Night 2 of The Voice‘s Season 20 Knockouts make way for the traditional 4-Way Knockout made up of saved contestants.

But before those contestants take the stage, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton help prepare their remaining team members who are still in play outside of the 4-Way Knockout with the help of Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the night’s must-see performances, from the 4-Way Knockout to the pairings crafted by each coach. Plus, find out who is advancing in the competition and who is heading home.

Rachel Mac sings Jewel’s ‘Foolish Games’ & Zae Romeo performs Børns’ ‘Electric Love’

These Team Nick performers geek out over Mega Mentor Snoop but appreciate the guidance he has to offer them as they head into the Knockouts. When it’s time for the stage, Rachel’s big performance edges out Zae leaving him vulnerable to exiting the competition after Nick picks her as the winner. Thankfully Kelly chooses to steal Zae for her own team, keeping his journey going.

Kenzie Wheeler performs Luke Combs’ ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart’ & Avery Roberson sings Chris Young’s ‘Tomorrow’

Team Kelly’s country boys receive some helpful hints from Snoop and their coach during auditions, but when it’s time for their Knockout performances, Kenzie’s onstage presence gives him the winning advantage, sending Avery packing.

Zania Alaké sings Gladys Knight’s ‘If I Were Your Woman’ & Rio Doyle performs Julia Michaels’ ‘Issues’

When it comes to this Team Legend pairing, experience is key in coming out on top as Zania’s Knockout performance wows not only their coach but Kelly, Nick, and Blake as well. Sadly, this is also the end of the line for high schooler Rio.

Connor Christian performs 5 Seconds of Summer’s ‘Youngblood’ & Cam Anthony sings Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’

These two promising young competitors from Team Blake each bring something different to rehearsals, offering unique takes on new and old tunes. Ultimately, it’s Cam’s soulful rendition of Nina Simone’s classic that wins him a spot moving forward.

Jose Figueroa Jr. sings Tasha Cobbs’ ‘Break Every Chain’ & Raine Stern performs John Mayer’s ‘No Such Thing’

These Team Nick performers don’t get much screen time, but from what viewers are able to hear, it’s all good from these competitors. Only one can move forward though and in the end Nick picks Jose as the Knockout winner.

Gihanna Zoë performs P!nk’s ‘Glitter In The Air’ & Anna Grace sings The Band Perry’s ‘If I Die Young’

After pairing her two young competitors against one another for the Knockouts, Kelly is faced with a tough choice after both Anna and Gihanna deliver strong performances. Despite Anna’s heart-wrenching song delivery, Kelly chooses Gihanna for her undeniably strong sound. Thankfully, Blake steals Anna for his own team, allowing the competitor to stay in the running.

The 4-Way Knockout

One competitor from each of the coach’s teams that were saved in earlier episodes prepared for their 4-Way Knockout with Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg before taking to The Voice‘s stage. One winner will be chosen by America’s vote and announced in the first live episode. Check the performances out below, and don’t miss the results when they’re revealed during the first live episode for Season 20 on NBC.

Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones sings Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’

Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods performs Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

Team Blake’s Emma Caroline sings Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Neon Moon’

Team Legend’s Carolina Rial performs Demi Lovato’s ‘Anyone’

