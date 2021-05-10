Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Mental Health Docuseries Sets Premiere Date

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are tackling mental health head-on in a new documentary series premiering May 21 on Apple TV+.

The Me You Can’t See is a multi-part docuseries that intends to highlight stories that “help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.” The Duke of Sussex and the tv mogul will guide the conversations while also opening up about their own battles with mental health.

A statement from Apple says the show will feature “high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues… the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone.”

Some of the famous faces appearing in the series include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, as well as mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams.

The producers also partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from across the globe to help bring to light different pathways to treatment.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” said Winfrey. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

The media mogul previously touched on the topic of mental health in her bombshell sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that aired earlier this year. In the interview, Harry told Winfrey that his wife did not receive any support from the royal family over her mental health, stating, “it was not a conversation to be had.”

Harry, who co-created and executive produced The Me You Can’t See alongside Winfrey, hopes to strip away the stigma of talking about mental health in the new series. “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said Harry.

He continued: “The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The Me You Can’t See, May 21, Apple TV+