Prince Harry and Oprah Docuseries: Trailer Released for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are shedding the stigma surrounding mental health in the first official trailer for the new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See.

The multi-part docuseries from the TV mogul and the British royal offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being, providing insights from celebrity guests, everyday people, plus mental health professionals and advocates.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Winfrey says in the trailer (watch below) as she sits down with the Duke of Sussex to discuss their own journeys with mental health. The pair recall the kind of words they’ve heard others use when talking about mental health issues: “crazy,” “lost it,” “can’t keep it together.”

The series aims to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal stories from people from all walks of life and shedding light on different pathways to treatment. In the trailer Lady Gaga and Glenn Close open up about their own battles with mental health, alongside Syrian refugee Fawzi and poet Hussain.

“I don’t tell this story from my own self-service,” says Lady Gaga, referred to her by her real name Stefani in the show. “I’ve been through it and people need help.”

Other guests featured throughout the series include San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, chef Rashad Armstead, 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams. Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle also makes a cameo appearance in the trailer.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” states Prince Harry. He goes on to add, “The results of this year will be felt for decades. The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.”

The Me You Can’t See was co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and Prince Harry and directed by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter (Gideon’s Army) and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award winning Asif Kapadia (Amy). It premieres this Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+ and will be available alongside the NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding Talk Series, The Oprah Conversation, Oprah Talks COVID-19, and Oprah’s Book Club.

The Me You Can’t See, May 21, Apple TV+