Fox Orders Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ From Melissa London Hilfers

Fox has given a series order to Monarch, a new country music drama from creator Melissa London Hilfers and fellow executive producers, showrunner Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady, and Jason Owen.

The series is slated for the 2021-2022 TV series and is owned entirely by Fox Entertainment. Monarch is one of the network’s first two series to bypass a pilot order and advance directly to the writers’ room with a series commitment. Monarch joins Fox’s other upcoming title Our Kind of People.

Monarch will feature original music as well as covers and there’s a chance that some very big country names will make an appearance as Owen’s client roster as a top music manager includes the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, and Midland among others.

The one-hour drama will tell a Texas-sized multigenerational story about America’s first family of country music. The Romans may be fiercely talented and their name synonymous with honesty, but the foundation of their success is a lie.

When their reign as country’s top family is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the matriarch of the group, will stop at nothing to protect their dynasty’s legacy in an industry that’s already stacked against her. No casting for Monarch has been announced at this time.

Stay tuned for additional details as the series takes shape at Fox.

Monarch, TBA, Fox