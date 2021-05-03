IMDb TV Announces Luke Bryan Docuseries & More Unscripted Originals

During Amazon’s first NewFronts presentation, IMDb TV announced that it’s bulking up on original unscripted content with three new series.

Among the lineup is the five-part miniseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary about country music superstar and American Idol favorite Luke Bryan. Other titles include the true docuseries Bug Out and an untitled home design series from interior designer Jeff Lewis. All of the titles will be air in the U.S. on IMDb TV and be available through Amazon’s free streaming service.

“These projects mark an impressive and exciting growth moment for IMDb TV. The caliber of talent and the variety of content is a brand hallmark for us as we look to diversify the entertaining and broadly appealing offerings available on the service,” said IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi.

In Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, follow the multi-platinum artist’s ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies on his road to success. The five-part title will unveil original home videos, interview, and personal footage to tell a moving story. Bryan serves as an executive producer with Kerri Edwards in association with Endeavor Content. Michael Monaco is set to direct the series which is expected to arrive this summer.

In Bug Out from The Cinemart, learn about how a heist of rare insects from the Philadelphia Bug Zoo, valued at $50,000, turns into a whacky whodunit. Take a deep dive into the underworld of exotic bug smugglers and the federal agents on their tales in this colorful true crime docuseries executive produced by Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Michael Gasparro, and directed by Ben Feldman.

Meanwhile, in the untitled design series starring Jeff Lewis, viewers will follow the designer as he juggles high-maintenance celebrity clients, ambitious home design projects, staff, and his personal life. Joining Lewis as executive producers are Allison Grodner, and Rich Meehan in association with Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Billy Taylor will serve as the series showrunner.

Stay tuned for additional details as these exciting titles take shape at IMDb TV.