‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: Where Is Skyfox in the Present?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Season 1 of Jupiter’s Legacy.]

Throughout the present-day scenes of Jupiter’s Legacy Season 1 (which dropped on Netflix on May 7), we’re told how one of the original superheroes, George Hutchence/Skyfox (Matt Lanter), turned against the Union. According to Sheldon/The Utopian (Josh Duhamel), his former friend thought he could do more without the Code (no killing) holding him back.

He was, ostensibly, also the one behind the latest threat: the release of a clone of the villain Blackstar (Tyler Mane) and that vision of a threat again Sheldon and his son Brandon/Paragon (Andrew Horton). A twist in the finale revealed it’s really Sheldon’s brother, Walter/Brainwave (Ben Daniels), who’s the mastermind of the present-day madness. So the George that Walter and Grace/Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) fought in the mind of the (dead) Blackstar clone? Just a construct of Walter’s mind.

“It was really brilliant, really amazing storytelling,” Lanter tells TV Insider. “We have never seen George in the present day. We don’t know where George is or what he’s doing or what kind of havoc he might wreak in Season 2, hopefully.”

So what do we know? After all, most of what we know about George after the flashbacks (aside from newspaper clippings) has come from the others, especially Walter, who was pushing the narrative that Skyfox was the one behind everything. “He has defected from the group. Mark Millar has set up in the comics that he’s a villain,” Lanter says. “But I think what’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out is of course the Union refers to him as a villain, and the world has been taught that George/Skyfox is a villain.”

But if you ask Lanter, “He thinks he’s doing the right thing and he’s probably laying low or doing something. Like any good villain, actually, he’s justified in whatever he’s doing. So I think this is a guy that’s been framed and he’s just in hiding and hopefully, he’s going to come out in a big way when he does.”

No, Walter doesn’t know where George is either, so yes, framing him might have been a bit of a gamble. “But it’s a gamble worth taking, just the joy that he’s ruined his life,” Daniels laughs.

That’s something that Walter especially enjoys and it ties into something you might have missed. “George has really hidden himself away and it’s so fascinating to me and it was a source of endless conversations that I used to have with Mark Millar. He steals George’s wife, with a brain trick, which you get more of in Season 2,” Daniels continues. “She appears really briefly in the scene with the cake on the beach. He goes, ‘Say, hello to Blackstar, darling.’ That is George’s wife. He literally cannot bear George to be anywhere near him for the rest of his life, so he just has to get him out of the universe. I think he hates it, that he doesn’t know where George is but loves that he’s not in his life anymore causing him grief.”

George defected and is hiding because “he lost everything,” Lanter explains. “There’s a big hole in his heart where Sheldon, Walt, and his belonging was.” For his character, Walter and Sheldon were his family after he lost his parents.

But they’re not his only family. He also has a son, Hutch (Ian Quinlan), who is trying to find him. But every time he tries to use the power rod George gave him that can transport him wherever he needs to go, it takes him to a strip club. That just shows the comical side of George, who sees “life as a theatrical production,” Lanter says.

Hutch may have another device by season’s end that may allow him to track down his MIA father, however. “I think there’s probably a good reason why [George] doesn’t want to be found,” Lanter admits. “Would he approve of what [Hutch is] doing? Probably not, but maybe would there be a special little, ‘Yeah, that’s my son, he’s breaking all the rules, trying to find me.'”

The star is hoping that there’s a second season so he can share scenes with the “charismatic” Quinlan. “I love that George and he are related. I think there’s a lot of similarities,” he adds. “I do know that our director of Episode 3 [Christopher J. Byrne] showed Ian some of the dailies of my performance as George because [they thought] Hutch needed to bring some of the charisma that was kind of inherently in him.”

Jupiter’s Legacy, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix