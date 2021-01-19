'The Muppet Show' to Stream All 5 Seasons on Disney+

It's time to play the music, it's time to light the lights, because The Muppet Show is heading to Disney+ beginning February 19.

Jim Henson's iconic variety series is set to run exclusively on the streaming platform, as Seasons 1-3 are joined by Seasons 4 and 5, which have never previously been released for home entertainment. Get ready to revisit the felt faces of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, Beaker and more.

Blending a variety show format with original songs, sketch comedy and memorable guest stars, The Muppet Show is entertainment for all ages. "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star, and so much more," said Kermit the Frog in a statement to the press.

The Muppet Show made its original debut in 1976 and ran through 1981, featuring a bevy of stars including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill, among others.

Along with The Muppet Show's five seasons, fans can also find several other titles featuring the beloved characters on Disney+. Films like Muppet Treasure Island, The Muppets, The Muppets: Most Wanted, and The Muppet Christmas Carol join new series such as Muppets Now and Muppet Babies along with other titles on the platform.

Stay tuned for The Muppet Show's arrival, and relive its glory days with the catchy opening title below.

The Muppet Show, Streaming Friday, February 19, Disney+