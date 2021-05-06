‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Creator Mark Millar Announces ‘The Magic Order’ Is Back in Development

Just as the first season of Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy is about to drop on Netflix (on May 7), he has announced that not only is one series back in active development but he also has others planned as well.

The big news is that The Magic Order series is heading into the writers’ room soon, Millar announced in a blog post via Netflix on May 6. Like other productions, it had been postponed due to the “uncertainty” of 2020. “Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material,” he wrote.

The Magic Order follows the five families of magicians who protect the world for generations — they’re the reason “we’ve never seen a monster [and] sleep safely in our beds,” according to the logline — and have to fight an enemy picking them off one at a time. “By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness…unless the darkness gets them first.”

While it was created to be a live-action series, Millar also turned it into a comic book, and Volumes 2 and 3 are coming this fall.

Millar also has a new six-episode live-action spy series and comic in the works. It’s “my first since Kingsman, but a very different kind of property,” he wrote. “The writer is someone I’ve been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached. This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.”

Plus, Super Crooks‘ anime adaptation is coming later this year. The superpowered heist comic, following eight supervillains, will launch at Annecy Festival in June.