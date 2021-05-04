‘SEAL Team’ Finale Teasers Give Us Hope for a Season 5

As renewals are rolling out across the networks, fans of SEAL Team are still waiting on news of its fate. But there may be hope via what CBS has released about the last episode of Season 4.

According to the logline for the May 26 finale, “One Life to Live,” “Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each of the members to make some big personal decisions.” And in listing it, the network labeled it the “Fourth season finale,” as opposed to the “Series finale,” as it did for shows like NCIS: New Orleans and Mom. But that could also simply be because CBS hasn’t made a decision just yet.

Still, those teases about the episode itself do suggest that SEAL Team is setting up a fifth season that will feature yet more shake-ups for Bravo, as happened this season. Bravo 1, Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), briefly stepped back from operating, only to return to just that after realizing sitting in the ops center wasn’t for him. Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.) became a warrant officer. Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) was at a desk. But things are pretty much back to how they used to be.

But if this “devastating hit” is truly going to “change the team forever,” that’s something that we’d very much like to see play out on screen. And it sounds like it could set up a solid fifth season. Plus, wouldn’t you like to see Sonny Quinn (AJ Buckley) being a father, especially as we’re watching him getting used to the idea?

However, at the same time, that logline does very much sound like something that could lead to the series wrapping up: The members of Bravo make decisions that lead them to leave and take them down their own paths.

“I think we have a good way of buttoning up a lot of loose ends every season,” Thieriot told TV Insider. “I think last season was probably our biggest struggle because we got cut short, but we’re ending where we’re trying to end the season.”

SEAL Team, Wednesdays, 9/8c, CBS