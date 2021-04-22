SEAL Team fans aren’t the only ones waiting to hear about the show’s future. So are the stars.

“I have not heard anything. I’m still waiting like everybody else,” Max Thieriot (who plays Clay Spenser) tells TV Insider. “I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful.”

See Also 'SEAL Team's Max Thieriot on Why Clay & Stella Can Make It Work Now 'They finally have accepted each other for their flaws and really love each other despite everything,' the star says of the couple.

But if the CBS drama doesn’t return for a fifth season, “I think we have a good way of buttoning up a lot of loose ends every season,” the star continues. “Besides I think last season was probably our biggest struggle because we got cut short, but we’re ending where we’re trying to end the season. I think every year we ended a good place.”

As for how Season 4 will end, the April 21 episode, which Thieriot directed, “is really just the kickoff and the catapult launching us into the final four episodes,” he says. “Everybody can expect a lot more drama, some huge life-changing events inside and out of Bravo. And for the last four episodes, they pulled out all the stops for all the cool stuff, all the toys and explosions and helicopters, and all the bells and whistles.”

While SEAL Team fans may be worried about its future, here’s something to keep in mind: The drama wasn’t renewed last year until May 6, the same day as the (early) Season 3 finale. While CBS has renewed quite a few shows already, the David Boreanaz-led series isn’t the only one whose future is up in the air. We’re still waiting for word on All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Unicorn, B Positive, Clarice, and United States of Al as well.

SEAL Team, Wednesdays, 9/8c, CBS