NBC Renews Freshman Comedies ‘Young Rock’ & ‘Kenan’

NBC has renewed its newest comedies, Young Rock and Kenan, for second seasons at the network after successful freshman runs.

Both half-hour series debuted earlier this year and have made their way into viewers’ hearts as viewership for each program remains steady. “It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson & Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining, and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them,” she concluded. Since its debut, Young Rock has become the number two comedy of the season within the 18-49 demo on broadcast television.

The show has also performed strongly on digital with the largest launch for an NBC comedy ever, reaching across several generations as the number one comedy this season. Young Rock‘s pilot episode has reached 13.4 million viewers. Kenan‘s premiere isn’t far behind as NBC’s fourth-biggest digital comedy launch on record with 7.4 million viewers.

Young Rock follows the early years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life growing up in a strong and resilient pro-wrestling family. The comedy tracks the events which helped shape Johnson into the man he is today.

Meanwhile, Kenan, which stars Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson, tells the story of widowed dad doing his best to juggle work, raise his two girls, and maintain his family ties with father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), and brother Gary (Chris Redd).