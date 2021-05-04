Conan O’Brien Sets an End Date for TBS Late Show as Host Looks to Future (VIDEO)

Conan O’Brien is packing up his desk as he prepares to say goodbye to late-night after 28 years.

The long-serving host will bring his nightly TBS talk show to a close on Thursday, June 24, ending an 11 year run on the network. O’Brien will, however, remain on at TBS as the host of the Conan Without Borders travel specials.

“We’re making it official,” O’Brien stated at the top of Monday’s show. “We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is to reemerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with what I think will be my fourth iteration of a program.”

O’Brien signed a deal with WarnerMedia in 2020, which will see him host and produce a weekly variety show for HBO Max. Details of the format remain scarce, but he did give us a clue of what it won’t be: “Imagine a cooking show with puppets, and you’ll have the wrong idea.”

The final weeks of Conan “will include a lineup of special guests,” according to a TBS press release, as well as “an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O’Brien’s lengthy late-night career.”

O’Brien started his late-night career in 1993 when he became the host of Late Night on NBC. He then had a brief stint as The Tonight Show host in 2009, taking over from Jay Leno, though this led to controversy between the two hosts, eventually resulting in O’Brien departing NBC in 2010. He launched his TBS show in November 2010.

Watch O’Brien make his final episode announcement in the video below.

Conan, TBS, Monday-Thursday, 11 p.m. (ET/PT)