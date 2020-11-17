Conan O'Brien Ending Late Night Talk Show, Sets Variety Show at HBO Max

Conan O'Brien's days hosting a late-night talk show are numbered – but there's a twist.

After 28 years as a late night television host, including his 10 with TBS for Conan, O'Brien is switching gears a bit. Conan will end with its 10th season in June 2021, and O'Brien's relationship with WarnerMedia is being extended with a weekly variety series. His Conan Without Borders travel specials will continue.

"In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," O'Brien said in a statement.

"28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television," Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, added. "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the Conan Without Borders specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family."

"Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades," Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max, said. "We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new variety format each week."

O'Brien began hosting Late Night in 1993 and then briefly moved to The Tonight Show in 2009. He then moved over to TBS for Conan in 2010.