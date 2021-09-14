The Best of Norm Macdonald on David Letterman, Conan & ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)

Norm Macdonald has passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 61. The comedian was well known for his work on Saturday Night Live and also made viewers laugh with his many appearances on late-night talk shows.

Macdonald anchored Weekend Update for three seasons and was known for playing Burt Reynolds during SNL‘s Celebrity Jeopardy! spoofs. He also appeared on Late Show With David Letterman and Conan multiple times. He was even the last stand-up comedian to appear on the former after making his television stand-up debut with them 25 years earlier.

There are quite a few compilations on YouTube of his appearances across these shows, including of him interrupting other guests on talk shows and “saving” the interviews. And, of course, there are his very convoluted jokes.

Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade, but he kept it secret from his loved ones and fans. “He was most proud of his comedy,” his longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra said.

See Also 'Saturday Night Live' Vet Norm Macdonald Dies at 61 Despite battling cancer for nearly a decade, his health struggles were kept hidden from family, friends, and fans.

Rewatch some of his comedy, with his most memorable late-night talk show appearances (including that final stand-up on Letterman), SNL sketches, and more, below.