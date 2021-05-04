Bethenny Surprises Competitors With HSN Appearance in ‘Big Shot’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

One thing viewers have come to know about Bethenny Frankel over the years is to expect the unexpected when she’s on your TV screen.

In the latest episode of her HBO Max reality competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny, the Skinnygirl mogul is springing a surprise on her prospective employees and we have your exclusive first look at the fun.

See Also Bethenny Frankel on Breakout Podcast Success & New Series 'The Big Shot' The straight-shooting mogul talks about her upcoming HBO Max competition series, and why it's smart to ignore all the haters.

As part of one of the show’s challenges, Bethenny’s aspiring employees follow her to HSN where she’s gearing up for a 2-hour broadest to sell her clothing from the Skinnygirl brand. But there’s a catch to the excursion as Bethenny reveals that her protégés will be joining her.

In the sneak peek for the fourth episode, premiering Thursday, May 6, Bethenny says, “HSN has millions of viewers, they’re savvy, they know what they want, they look to me for fashion, so I’m going now, live for two hours, you are all going to go on HSN with me in front of millions of people.”

The contenders certainly look shocked in the clip as their eyes bulge and their eyebrows shoot up. Can they pull off the task they’ve been given? Only time will tell, but check out the exclusive clip above to see how the action begins to unfold.

And in case you need to catch up, check out The Big Shot with Bethenny anytime on HBO Max.

The Big Shot with Bethenny, New Episodes, Thursdays, HBO Max