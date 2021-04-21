‘The Big Shot With Bethenny’ Mixes Drama With Business in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” Bethenny Frankel is bringing drama to the board room in the first trailer for HBO Max’sThe Big Shot with Bethenny.

Premiering Thursday, April 29 on the streaming platform, this series seeks the talents of the next generation of business moguls. Frankel, who became a household name through her years on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, is looking for a Vice President of Operations for her executive team.

See Also Bethenny Frankel on Breakout Podcast Success & New Series 'The Big Shot' The straight-shooting mogul talks about her upcoming HBO Max competition series, and why it's smart to ignore all the haters.

The individuals vying for the Skinnygirl brand founder’s second-in-command position will have to put up with plenty of challenges as Frankel accepts nothing less than excellence in business and in life. “I’m a mother, a philanthropist, and a bit of a clown,” Frankel muses in the teaser, below. “I need somebody to run this goddamn circus.”

The key to getting in her good graces? “First impressions are paramount,” says Frankel, who interacts with the prospective employees in the teaser. Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, aspiring moguls will have their creativity and determination tested in order to make it to the top spot.

See the chaos unfold in the trailer and tune in for the exciting reality competition executive produced by Mark Burnett, Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Barry Poznick, Frankel, Jaimie Glasson, and Brian McCarthy. Catch every single executive challenge later this month on HBO Max.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Big Shot with Bethenny, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 29, HBO Max