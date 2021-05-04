‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad & Nic Enjoy Some Alone Time (VIDEO)

With a baby on the way, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) have to get some time to themselves when they can. They’re doing just that in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 4 episode of The Resident.

Nic’s working on a shopping list while hanging out in Conrad’s office — and “enjoying the view,” as she puts it while he puts on a shirt.

“OK, but your mani-pedi appointment is on the other side of town from your pregnancy massage,” he reminds her. “We gotta plan it out if we want to hit everything today.” And he plans to do just that, even though he just finished working a night shift. He’s not too tired, he promises, “to knock out a pre-baby bucket list with my glowing wife.”

Watch the clip above as he suggests something to add to the list for her “day.”

However, as the logline for the episode teases, Nic and Conrad’s relaxing day off isn’t going to go as planned, thanks to a patient with a medical mystery bringing them back to the hospital. Also in “Hope In The Unseen,” Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) stays by Rose’s (Cara Ricketts) side as she starts her clinical trial and things take a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) is under pressure as Chastain’s CEO to bring it out of debt.

When Conrad and Nic’s baby comes, “[it] will be fun and joyous,” co-showrunner Andrew Chapman told TV Insider. “You’re gonna love the fun of the baby and the fun of them becoming parents and just entering a new phase of CoNic. Having children changes everybody on a core level and it will change them on a core level.”

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox