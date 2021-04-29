Michael C. Hall’s Still Killing It in ‘Dexter’ Revival First Look (VIDEO)

He’s baaack. Everyone’s favorite serial killer is returning for 10 all-new episodes this fall as Showtime revives its long-running hit Dexter for a limited series run.

In a newly-released trailer, Michael C. Hall reprises his titular role as Dexter Morgan for the first time since 2013 when Dexter wrapped with Season 8. Originally debuting in 2006, the series followed Miami police department blood-splatter expert Dexter who has a double life as a serial killer.

Despite a mostly successful run, fans were wildly unsatisfied when the show ended with Dexter faking his death and assuming an alias as a logging trucker. Hopefully the 10-episode limited series arriving this fall, will provide some much-needed closure on Dexter’s story.

In the teaser, it seems that the killer is up to his usual tricks, this time in the snowy woodlands. Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood,” plays over the teaser which sees Dexter taking refuge in a cabin, but he’s not alone as the plastic-wrapped body of a hostage flails about in the cabin window’s reflection.

A little eyebrow raise and smile from Dexter is a nod to the audience that he’s up to his usual killer antics. Production on the series is taking place in Massachusetts, as Hall’s joined by previously-announced costars Julia Jones, Clancy Brown, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Jack Alcott.

In a teaser previously released via Dexter‘s Twitter account on April 22, Hall’s character revealed in a voiceover, “there really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature.” Fans are likely to agree. See the latest teaser, below, and stay tuned for future details on Dexter‘s return.

Dexter, Fall 2021, Showtime