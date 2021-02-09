Our Favorite ‘Dexter’ Adversaries Ahead of the Show’s Killer Revival

He’s baa-aack! This fall, Showtime revives Dexter, the 2006–13 thriller about Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a Miami serial killer who only offs bad guys. So there’s plenty of time to catch up with the moralistic murderer and his adversaries.

Here are our favorites from the first eight seasons, which recently became available on Prime.

The Ice Truck Killer

Does a violent streak run in Dexter’s bloodline? Family ties unexpectedly bind in the drama’s first season. Rudy Cooper (Christian Camargo), who shares a past with the Miami PD blood-spatter expert, romances Dexter’s adopted sis, police officer Debra (Jennifer Carpenter). How long until she figures out Rudy’s slaying hookers?

Miguel Prado

As Dexter settles into domestic life with pregnant girlfriend Rita (Julie Benz) on Season 3, his twisted friendship with erratic assistant district attorney Prado (Jimmy Smits) goes off the rails, forcing Dexter to take action, if you catch our drift.…

The Trinity Killer

In Season 4, Dexter plays cat and mouse with Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow, never creepier), a married dad who murders three victims each year. The finale ends with a jaw-dropping shocker that left Dexter — and us! — reeling.

Dexter, Available Now, Amazon Prime Video