Josh Gad & Isla Fisher Rom-Com ‘Wolf Like Me’ Ordered to Series at Peacock

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad are heading to Peacock as the streamer gives a straight-to-series order to Abe Forsythe’s romantic comedy Wolf Like Me.

Described as a genre-bending series, Wolf Like Me is written and created by Forsythe who will also direct all six half-hour episodes. The show follows Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher), two people with emotional baggage heading into a new relationship.

As a widowed father to a young daughter, Gary is described as an “emotional wreck” as he struggles to provide for his child and himself. Meanwhile, Mary has a secret of her own that she can’t seem to share with anyone. While their pairing may seem perplexing, the universe brought Gary and Mary together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs on this path.

Wolf Like Me is produced by Made Up Stories in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan. Forsythe, Gad, and Fisher all serve as executive producers on the project alongside Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky.

“Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters,” said Abe Forsythe in a statement. “I was never going to tell this story with anyone other than Made Up Stories, and I feel very fortunate for us all to be teaming up with Endeavor Content and to have found a home with Peacock and Stan.”

Gad is best known for voicing the snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen franchise. He also stars in HBO’s space-set comedy Avenue 5 and lends his voice to Apple TV+ animated series Central Park. Fisher made a name for herself in the 2005 film comedy Wedding Crashers but has since appeared in shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm and Arrested Development.