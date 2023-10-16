‘Wolf Like Me’ EP Teases Mary & Gary Are ‘Terrified for Their Baby’ in Season 2

Major life changes can be hard enough when you’re human. Imagine going through a surprise pregnancy as a werewolf. That’s what Mary (Isla Fisher), who is starting the next chapter in her love story with smitten Gary (Josh Gad), faces in Season 2 of the supernatural drama Wolf Like Me.

The baby-to-be — and cohabitation with Gary — brings a lot of uncertainty for both. “That can be a very stressful time for anyone,” executive producer Jodi Matterson says. “But when one partner is a werewolf, that is a whole other challenge.”

As the couple prepare for their little one’s arrival, questions about what their offspring will be add anxiety. “Mary and Gary are terrified their baby is going to be a werewolf,” says Matterson. “There really is no parenting book for that.” You don’t say!

But Mary is trying to do the right thing, such as improving her basement setup for when a full moon strikes. Other woes that’ll have them howling? Gary’s teen daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), starting high school this season, is going through puberty.

And there’s the mysterious arrival of the handsome Anton (Édgar Ramírez), a professor from Mary’s past. Teases Matterson: “How is Gary supposed to compete with this person who shares more than just history with Mary?”

Last season’s problems haven’t disappeared either. When Gary and Emma were in trouble during their Australian Outback trip, Mary transformed and killed their attackers. “Unfortunately, the past rarely stays in the past, and the events of that terrible night are going to come back to bite them in more ways than one,” says Matterson. “Gary and Emma are going to be tested to see if they can really love Mary unconditionally.”

Wolf Like Me, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 19, Peacock



