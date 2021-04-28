IMDb TV Orders ‘Sprung’ Comedy Starring Garret Dillahunt

If you’re missing Garret Dillahunt on Fear the Walking Dead, you’ll be glad to know he has another series—a very different one!—on the way.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, has ordered Sprung, a new single-camera comedy from Greg Garcia starring Dillahunt—who worked with the executive producer on Raising Hope and The Guest Book—Illeana Douglas, and Phillip Garcia.

The comedy follows a group of formerly incarcerated people aiming to do some good with their criminal expertise. Amidst a global pandemic, Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who wants to reclaim the years he lost while in prison for more than two decades, moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Douglas), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria.

“Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic,” the logline reads.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start working with this talented cast and I’m very grateful to 3 Arts, Amazon Studios, and IMDb TV for helping me bring this idea to life,” Greg Garcia said in a statement. “The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing, and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat. With any luck, we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”

“I’m so proud of this show. Greg Garcia is one of the most talented people I know, and I feel so lucky to be working with him again,” Dillahunt added. “The world really needs a good laugh—and we’ve been working hard to that end.”

“Greg Garcia is exceptional at creating distinct and relatable characters that resonate with audiences,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming said. “We look forward to delivering customers this sharply comedic, socially relevant series that will navigate the current and post-pandemic world through Garcia’s unique balance of heart, humanity, and humor.”

Joining Greg Garcia (who will direct the pilot) as EPs are Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie, and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers and Gina Gari is co-producer.