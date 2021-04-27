‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’: Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer & Sam Richardson Join TBS Pilot

TBS’ pilot for Kill the Orange-Faced Bear has found its voice cast for the previously-announced comedy as Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer, and Sam Richardson round out the series.

Set to begin filming in Portland this May, the comedy series serves as a revenge journey for one man after a bear eats his girlfriend. Silverman, Byer, and Richardson join live-action cast members Damon Wayans Jr., Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovsky, and Nate Torrence.

Silverman is set to voice Brenda, the sarcastic and badass grizzly bear who attacked and ate Hank’s (Wayans Jr.) fiancée Stacy for “personal reasons.” So, what makes her the orange-faced bear? Stacy’s friends panicked during the attack, mistaking spray paint for bear mace, leaving Brenda marked with orange paint.

But Brenda won’t let this marker allow her to become an easy target for Hank’s revenge. As for Byers, she’ll voice Pauline, a bear with perfect fur and nails who uses her feminine qualities to seduce Brenda’s husband. And Richardson voices Steve, a charming and idiotic grizzly bear with a risky habit of breaking into cars to steal food and beer.

Hank is described as a funny and charming, grieving man who is hell-bent on tracking Brenda down, meanwhile, his late girlfriend Stacy’s (Hodges) twin sister Jamie (also Hodges) is in the mix and she’s harboring a confusing secret. Karpovsky portrays the quirky ranger Ronnie who has a score to settle with Hank, and Torrance plays Hank’s best friend Murray and boyfriend to Jamie.

The series is written, created and executive produced by Romanski who executive produces alongside Trevor Engleson, Steven Fisher, Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Wayans Jr. Stay tuned for details and stand by for a possible series order.