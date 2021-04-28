The Dystopian ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Returns, ‘Kung Fu’ Follows a Lead, ‘Stephen Colbert’ Goes Live, ‘A Million Little Things’ Gets Timely

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

When The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu, June (Elisabeth Moss) is still fighting for her freedom, but this time with other handmaids in tow. Nicky (Olivia Liang) is still looking for justice for her mentor on Kung Fu. Stephen Colbert does a live show to follow President Biden’s address. The video of George Floyd’s murder sparks horror on A Million Little Things.

HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season Premiere

The dystopian drama, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s brilliant novel (though we’re far past the book material by now), is back and as brutal as ever. The first three episodes of season 4 drop on Hulu today, and after the success of delivering a plane full of Gilead’s children to Canada, June (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss) and her fellow renegade handmaids are on the move, trying to make their own way to freedom. June is pretty busted up by a bullet wound, but even more damaged is her emotional state, as she makes increasingly rash and dangerous decisions. A 14-year-old wife (Young Sheldon’s McKenna Grace) nurses June back to health on her farm and shares in June’s anger and desire for violence. Meanwhile in Canada, the Waterfords (Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes) await trial, Moira (Samira Wiley) and Emily (Alexis Bledel) struggle to find homes for the children, and Rita (Amanda Brugel) tries to adjust to her new life. Of course the big question is: Will June finally escape Gilead? After many failed escape attempts over the seasons, we’re a little tired of asking that question, but you’ll just have to watch to find out.

THE CW

Kung Fu

8/7c

In this episode of the reboot, Nicky (Olivia Liang), who has spent the past three years training in kung fu in China before returning home to San Francisco, continues her search for the person who may have killed her mentor. She and new cute tai chi practitioner Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a new lead, which brings them to a private collector in Napa. Nicky’s ex, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), however, remains suspicious of Henry. Nicky’s sister Althea (Shannon Dang) questions her worth after a tense dinner with her fiance’s family.

CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

11:35/10:35c

Following President Joe Biden’s first primetime address to a joint session of Congress, Colbert will air a special live show. This isn’t the first time the talk show has aired live, it’s actually the 43rd. Adept at planning live broadcasts to coincide with major events, the last time the show aired live was on Inauguration Day on January 20.

ABC

A Million Little Things

9/8c

In a very timely and topical episode, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) host a dinner, but in the middle of it, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released and they watch in shock. Meanwhile, Gary’s (James Roday) dad (Paul Rodriguez) visits and connects with Gary’s veteran girlfriend Darcy (Floriana Lima), who we haven’t seen in a few episodes, about his time in the Vietnam War. Gary himself is not doing so great after Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) trauma, and punching that car door window feeling like he failed John (Ron Livingston).

