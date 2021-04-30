‘Y&R’: Will Nick Find Adam in Time to Save Faith’s Life? (VIDEO)

[Spoiler Alert: Don’t read ahead or watch the video interview unless you’ve watched the Friday, April 30 episode of The Young and the Restless.]

It’s a scary thing for any parent to see their child in the middle of a medical emergency. Just ask divorced parents Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) on CBS’s The Young and the Restless, who received some distressing news on today’s episode about their daughter, Faith (Reylynn Caster).

“I love my TV children so much; it’s hard,” admits Morrow during a chat with TV Insider. “It’s not a place that you’re comfortable being taken to. I don’t enjoy it at all.” All that said, though, the actor, who plays the son of business mogul Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), relishes the scene work as an actor. “It’s fulfilling because you feel like you’ve done some solid work; but nobody wants to go down that path, whether it’s real life or in pretend-land.”

So, with Faith in need of a kidney transplant, it’s a typically juicy soap opera twist that the one candidate to help save her life with a kidney donation is none other than Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), who just happens to be on the run for attempting to kill Sharon’s current husband, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). We know he didn’t poison Rey but, alas, the police have other information and he’s been in hiding.

The big question, then, is when Nick decides to go track down Adam and bring him back, will he actually return knowing that he could end up in prison? And, if Adam does help, could it mend some splintered emotional fences along the way? “It’s hard to accept [Adam] most of the time,” says Morrow, “and then when he does something heroic, which he tends to do, it’s hard not to kind of bring him in and be very appreciative, especially when it involves children.”

Check out the full interview, above. Do you think Adam will step up to help save Faith’s life? Leave a comment below.

