CBS Renews ‘NCIS: LA’ for Season 13, Orders ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ to Series

Good news, NCIS fans: You only have to say goodbye to one series this spring. And there’s a new one officially joining the franchise.

NCIS: Los Angeles has been renewed for Season 13, to air during the 2021-2022 season. CBS has also ordered the new spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, to series, featuring the first female lead of the franchise.

The renewal news for LA comes just over a week after CBS renewed NCIS for its 19th season (though how much series star Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will be part of it is still unclear). And the new addition comes as New Orleans is ending after seven seasons, with its series finale set for May 23.

Hawaii isn’t the only addition to an already established franchise set for the 2021-2022 season. A third FBI — the original and Most Wanted have both been renewed — was ordered in March, focusing on agents in the FBI’s International division.

These join the already-renewed Bob ♥ Abishola, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, Young Sheldon,Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., Bull, and Magnum P.I. for next season. This latest news leaves SEAL Team, All Rise, The Unicorn, B Positive, Clarice, and United States of Al as the CBS shows that have yet to be renewed or canceled. (Mom and MacGyver are also ending this spring, on May 13 and April 30, respectively.)