CBS Renews ‘FBI’ and ‘Most Wanted,’ Orders ‘International’ Spinoff

The Dick Wolf universe continues to grow. (Will it ever stop? Do we want it to? No.)

CBS has renewed FBI and FBI: Most Wanted for Seasons 4 and 3, respectively, and ordered a third series in the franchise from Wolf, FBI: International, to premiere in the 2021-2022 season.

International will be introduced when FBI and Most Wanted cross over in an episode next season. It “follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be,” according to CBS.

“FBI is the fastest growing brand on television and our partner Dick Wolf has found yet another creative way to expand its universe,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “FBI: International is an intriguing and distinct drama that perfectly complements its compelling siblings, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, creating an enviable triple-threat for next season that will fit seamlessly across our network lineup.”

“CBS has been a great creative partner, and they understand the value of the growing FBI brand,” Wolf added. “The show runners, writers, producers, cast, crew and everyone on our team have delivered exciting and creative shows that clearly resonate with viewers. FBI: International offers us the opportunity to expand with a powerful new drama.”

Joining Wolf as executive producers on the newest spinoff are showrunner Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, and Arthur Forney from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

FBI: International will be joining a universe that includes in addition to the other two series in the FBI franchise, thanks to crossovers, the currently-airing Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spinoff of SVU following Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, will also become part of it with the crossover premiere on April 1.

